SSC Notification 2021: Apply online for Selection Post Phase IX Recruitment 2021 before 25 October at ssc.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

SSC Notification 2021: staff selection commission (SSC) has released the notification for Selection Post Phase 9. Under this, 3261 posts will be recruited. The selected candidates on these posts will be appointed in 271 departments of the Central Government. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. ssc.nic.in You can apply through online till 25 October 2021. However, the last date for submission of application fee is 28 October 2021. Please inform that the application process has been started from 24 September 2021.

A total of 3261 posts including MTS, Driver, Scientific Assistant, Accountant, Head Clerk, Conservation Assistant Technical and Junior Computer will be recruited through this process. In which, 1366 posts are reserved for General category, 477 posts for SC category, 249 posts for ST category, 788 posts for OBC category and 381 posts for EWS category.

According to the notification released by the commission, class 10th or class 12th or graduate candidates can apply for recruitment to these various posts. The educational qualification and age limit is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Examination and Skill Test. This written test is likely to be conducted in January/February 2022. In this exam, total 200 marks questions will be asked from General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. There will be 25 questions of 50 marks from each topic and candidates will be given 1 hour to solve it.

Interested and eligible candidates SSC Selection Post Phase IX Recruitment 2021 You can apply for the post on the official website ssc.nic.in till 25 October. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. However, SC/ST/PWD/ESM/Women candidates will not have to pay the application fee. Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility.

