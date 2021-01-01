SSC Notification 2021: SSC has issued improtent notification for Constables GD inCentral Armed Police Forces CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman GDin Assam Rifles

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has once again released the notice for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), NIA, Constable (GD) in SSF and Rifleman (GD) examination in Assam Rifles on its official website ssc.nic.in . The notice said that the last date for online application for GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2021 will not be extended. The commission has said that the candidates who want to apply for this recruitment should not wait for the last date (31 August 2021) to apply. Apply soon.

Apply well before the last date. In fact, in the last days of the application process, there may be technical problems like login due to heavy traffic on the website. So the commission has advised the candidates to apply first without waiting for the last date. From this recruitment 7545 vacancies are to be filled in BSF, 8464 in CISF, 3806 in SSB, 1431 in ITBP, 3785 in AR and 240 in SSF. There is no vacancy in CRPF and NIA.

Unreserved candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and SC/ST candidates are exempted from this fee. Fee can be deposited through SBI Challan/SBI Net Banking or MasterCard, Credit Card or Debit Card. Talking about the age limit, it has been kept from 18 years to 23 years. Age will be calculated from 1st August 2021. That is, only those candidates can apply who were born not earlier than 2nd August 1998 and not later than 1st August 2003. SC, ST category will get a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit and three years for OBC. The direct link to check the notification is https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Important_Notice_for_CT%20GD-2021_dt_24082021.pdf.

