SSC Result 2021: Result for SSC CPO SI PET released at ssc.nic.in. Download with these steps

SSC Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Sub Inspector and CAPF in Delhi Police (CAPF) Physical Endurance Test Held for Recruitment 2020 (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) Result has been released. the candidate who SSC CPO SI PET PST had appeared for the official website of the commission now ssc.nic.in You can download your result through

As per the official result, a total of 28277 candidates had to appear for the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test. Out of which only 11164 candidates appeared for the test while 17063 candidates were absent for the test. Only 5572 candidates have qualified for Paper 2. Out of which the number of female candidates is 478 and the number of male candidates is 5094. Now the next stage exam will be conducted on 8th November 2021 and its admit card will also be uploaded in due time. All the candidates can download their result through these steps on the official website.

IBPS Admit Card: IBPS has issued the admit card of these candidates, here is the direct link to download

How to download SSC CPO SI PET / PST Result 2021

Step 1: First of all, candidates visit the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: After this click on the ‘Result’ tab appearing on the home page and then on the next page click on the ‘CAPF’ tab.

Step 3: Then click on the link ‘Sub – Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in PET / PST for appearing in Paper -II’.

Step 4: Then a PDF will open in front of you.

Step 5: Now you SSC CPO SI PET / PST Result 2021 You can also download and take a print out.

Let us inform that the result of Paper-1 was released by the commission on 26 February 2021 and 30 March 2021. According to which a total of 28227 candidates were successful for the Physical Endurance Test / Physical Standard Test. In which, the number of female candidates was 2242 and the number of male candidates was 25985. For more details candidates can check official website.

PTET Result 2021: Rajasthan PTET Result, Here’s How to Check and Link