SSC Result 2021: SSC CHSL 2018 Final, CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Results at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Result 2021: A total of 4755 vacancies are to be filled for various posts through SSC CHSL 2019.

SSC CHSL Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 and CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam on 30th September, 2021. Those candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level exam can check their result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Those candidates who qualified the SSC CHSL 2018 Tier II Exam were eligible to appear for the Typing Test. The result of Tier II exam was declared on February 25, 2020. 30822 candidates were eligible to appear in the Typing Test for LDC/JSA, PA/SA.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: How to Download

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 – Declaration of the Final Result’ given on the home page of the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: The PDF of SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 will appear in front of the candidates.

Step 5: Candidates can check their roll number in this PGF. Candidates can download this PDF.

SSC CHSL 2018 typing exam result was declared on June 11, 2021. All the qualified candidates had to appear for the document verification. The document verification was done from July 5 to July 14, 2021.

Along with this, the commission has also released the result of CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam on its official website. Those candidates who had participated in this exam can check their result through the official website. A total of 4755 vacancies are to be filled for various posts through SSC CHSL 2019.

