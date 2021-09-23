SSC Result 2021: SSC CHSL, SI Delhi Police, CAPFs exam result, know here date and how to check

SSC Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission SSC has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam, 2018, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam, 2019, Tier 2 Result and Sub Inspector Exam 2020 in Delhi Police and CAPFs on 6th September. A tentative schedule was released. SSC had issued a notification and said that the result will be released on 30 September. The official website of Staff Selection Commission is ssc.nic.in. If the commission makes any changes in the date of release of the result of the exam, then the notification for the same will be issued on the official website. Along with this, the information about the new date will also be given on the official website.

Apart from Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2020, the result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female Delhi Police Exam 2020 can be released by 31 October 2021. SSC CGL exam 2020 Tier 1 result will be released on 11th December 2021.

How to check SSC Results

To check the result, first of all visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link to check the result. Click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. This will be a PDF file. SSC mostly releases the result in PDF format. Now you can download PDF file.

In this, the roll numbers and names of the candidates who have been selected will be given.

SSC releases a separate PDF for cutoff and other information.

Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking SFT may release SSC MTS Admit Card soon. According to media reports, admit cards can be issued till September 27. Paper 1 is to be conducted offline. Which will take place across the country from October 5 to 10. After the release of the admit card, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the regional websites of SSC.

