ssc result: ssc cgl result 2021: ssc cgl result 2021 announced, here is the direct link – ssc cgl result 2021, government result 2021 for tier-1 announced on ssc.nic.in, step to check here

SSC CGL Results 2021, Official Results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of SSC CGL Tier 1. Candidates appearing in SSC Joint Degree Level Examination 2020 Tier-1 (SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2020 Result) can now check their SSC Result (SSC CGL Result 2021) by visiting the official website of the Commission (SSC). .nic.in. Can check. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 13th August to 24th August 2021.



The Staff Selection Commission has also released post-wise results and category-wise cut-offs of eligible candidates for Tier-2 and Tier-3 on its official website. List-1 for recruitment of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, List-2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and List-3 for other posts have been published. Below you can see a direct link to all three lists and see how to check the results.

Total number of candidates who have passed SSC CGL Tier 1 examination

As per SSC CGL Tier-1 General Studies (Finance and Accounts) List-1, a total of 5429 candidates are eligible for Tier-2 (Paper-1, Paper-2 and Paper-4) and Tier-3. A total of 11212 candidates have passed Tier-2 (Paper-1, Paper-2 and Paper-3) and Tier-1 for Tier-3. 114135 candidates have passed Tier-1 examination for other posts.

SSC CGL Tier-I Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Integrated Graduate Level Exam (Tier-I), Announcement of 2020 Results’.

Step 3: Click on the results link on the home page to download the list of candidates 1, 2 and 3.

Step 4: Click on CGL link here, PDF download link of all the three lists will be available here.

Step 5: Click on Post Wise Result link.

Step 6: Roll number and list of names of eligible candidates will open on the screen.

Step 7: Check your result and download it.

SSC CGL Tier-1 List-1

SSC CGL Tier-1 List-2

SSC CGL Tier-1 List-3