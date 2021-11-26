ssc result: ssc cgl result 2021: ssc cgl result 2021 announced, here is the direct link – ssc cgl result 2021, government result 2021 for tier-1 announced on ssc.nic.in, step to check here
Highlights
- SSC CGL Tier 1 results.
- The exam was held in August.
- The wait for thousands of candidates is over.
The Staff Selection Commission has also released post-wise results and category-wise cut-offs of eligible candidates for Tier-2 and Tier-3 on its official website. List-1 for recruitment of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, List-2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and List-3 for other posts have been published. Below you can see a direct link to all three lists and see how to check the results.
Total number of candidates who have passed SSC CGL Tier 1 examination
As per SSC CGL Tier-1 General Studies (Finance and Accounts) List-1, a total of 5429 candidates are eligible for Tier-2 (Paper-1, Paper-2 and Paper-4) and Tier-3. A total of 11212 candidates have passed Tier-2 (Paper-1, Paper-2 and Paper-3) and Tier-1 for Tier-3. 114135 candidates have passed Tier-1 examination for other posts.
SSC CGL Tier-I Results 2021: Learn how to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC mentioned above.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Integrated Graduate Level Exam (Tier-I), Announcement of 2020 Results’.
Step 3: Click on the results link on the home page to download the list of candidates 1, 2 and 3.
Step 4: Click on CGL link here, PDF download link of all the three lists will be available here.
Step 5: Click on Post Wise Result link.
Step 6: Roll number and list of names of eligible candidates will open on the screen.
Step 7: Check your result and download it.
SSC CGL Tier-1 List-1
SSC CGL Tier-1 List-2
SSC CGL Tier-1 List-3
