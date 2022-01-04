ssc Result: SSC CHSL 2020-21: SSC Tier 1 Revised Result Announced, Here is Direct Link and Cut Off – ssc chsl 2020-21 Tier 1 Revised Result Announced on ssc.nic.in, Government Result, Direct Link is here

Highlights SSC CHSL-1 Revised Results Announced.

The results of more than 150 other candidates were revised.

The points will be announced on January 14.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier 1 Revised Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised results of SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier 1. Additional list of eligible candidates for Integrated Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2020 has been published on SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. According to the new notification, the results of Tier-1 have been revised for more than 150 candidates, out of which 51 candidates have been selected for Tier-2.



Result of SSC CHSL 2022-21 Tier 1 was released on 27th October 2021. In which about 45000 candidates were selected for Tier-2 (SSC CHSL Tier-2). The errors in the answer keys and results declared by the Commission have been rectified and now the revised list has been released. However, the revised marks of eligible and ineligible candidates will be uploaded on the website on 14 January 2022. Candidates will be able to view it till January 31. The method of checking the results is given below.

SSC CHSL 2020-21: Learn how to check Tier-1 revised results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link.

Step 3: Click on CHSL here.

Step 1: Now, click on the PDF next to the link ‘List of Additional Candidates who have passed Tier-I (Roll No. Sort) to pass the Joint Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination, 2020 – Tier-I. ‘.

Step 4: The PDF of shortlisted candidates will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check the roll number and name in this list and keep the printout with you for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2020-21: Revised cut off

Category Modified Cut Off

UR – 141.88710

SC – 114.16235

ST – 108.88518

OBC – 139.42190

EWS – 117.59855

ESM – 72.06370

