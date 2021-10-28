ssc Result: SSC CHSL Result 2021: SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result Announced on ssc.nic.in, Know When is Tier-2? – ssc chsl result 2021 announced on ssc.nic.in, step to check here and tier-ii date

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Tier-1, Tier-2 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of SSC CHSL Recruitment Examination (SSC CHSL Result 2021). Candidates appearing for the Tier-1 examination can view their results by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. SSC Integrated Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Tier-1 Examination was conducted in April and August 2021. Eligible candidates in Tier-1 will now have to appear in Tier-2.



SSC CHSL (10 + 2) Tier 1 examination was conducted from 12 to 19 April 2021 and from 4 to 12 August 2021. In which a total of 45429 candidates were sitting. Out of these, 8 candidates have appeared for the examination more than once and their candidature has been canceled under para 24 (g). So the applications of one candidate have been canceled due to various reasons. The results of the remaining candidates have been announced on the official website.

SSC CHSL Final Answer

The Commission (SSC) has published the SSC results in view of the objections received on the basis of the provisional reply of the SSC CHSL. In addition, SSC has also released cut-off marks (ssc chsl result 2021 cut off marks) on their website. The Tier-1 Fine Answer Key will be released on 05 November 2021. You can see below how to check the results.

SSC CHSL Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC (Staff Selection Commission) mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the result on the homepage, click on the CHSL link here.

Step 3: At the top, you will see ‘List of Eligible Candidates in Tier-I to sit in Joint Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 – Tier-II (Roll Number Order)’.

Step 4: Click on the PDF Result link provided with the link.

Step 5: A PDF with the names and roll numbers of the eligible candidates will open on a new page.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Find out when the Tier-2 exam will be held (SSC CHSL Tier-II exam date)

Candidates who are eligible in Tier-1 should now start preparing for Tier-2. SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam can be taken from 9th January 2022.

