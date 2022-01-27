SSC Result: SSC JE Final Result 2019: SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019 Final Result, here is the complete list – SSC J Final Result 2019, Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, Total 1152 Passed, Direct Link is here

SSC JE Results 2019, Government Results 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of SSC JE Recruitment 2019 (SSC JE Results 2019). Candidates who have verified the SSC Junior Engineer document can visit the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in for their results. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill more than 1100 vacancies in various trades. As per the notification issued on the website, a total of 1152 candidates have been selected for appointment. How to check results and cut-off details can be seen below.



Result of SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantitative Survey and Contract) Recruitment 2019 Exam Paper-2 was announced on 23rd November 2021. Based on the cut-offs decided by the Commission in Paper-II, 2532 candidates in Civil Engineering became eligible and a total of 358 candidates in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering became eligible to appear in the document verification.

Currently, the Commission has announced the roll number, name, category, post and category of the final selected candidates. The marks of selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website on 01 February 2022. In which candidates will be able to check their personal marks.

How to check SSC JE results 2019: Here is how to check SSC JE results

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Results tab.

Step 3: Now go to ‘JE’ and ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2019 Final Result – List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment’.

Step 4: Click on the Result PDF link in front of the link.

Step 5: The list of selected candidates will open.

Step 6: Check it out and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

