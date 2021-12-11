ssc Result: SSC Result 2021: Medical results for ASI in SI, CAPF and CISF of Delhi Police announced, this is the link

Highlights SSC has announced the results of medical examination of SI and ASI.

A total of 4003 candidates passed.

Documents can be verified in the last week of December 2021.

SSC SI and ASI Result 2019 DME, Government Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the medical test for CISF Recruitment 2019 for Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Candidates appearing for the medical examination for these posts can now view their results (SSC SI and ASI Results 2019) by visiting the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.



The actual SSC had on December 3, 2021 announced the results of the SI (Sub-Inspector) recruitment test for Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Eligible candidates were called for detailed medical examination (DME). The result was announced today. Below is a link to how to check the results.

Total candidates passed

A total of 4003 candidates have qualified for the medical examination results declared by the commission. This includes 3607 male and 396 female candidates. Along with all these 3 temporarily unfit female candidates will be called for document verification. Documents can be verified in the last week of December 2021.

SSC SI and ASI Result 2019 for DME: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the results section.

Step 3: Now click on CAPF in the results section.

Step 4: Click on the drop down list showing the list of independently selected female and male candidates for document verification.

Step 5: The result will open on the PDF screen.

Step 6: Check your roll number in this list and download the list and keep the hard copy with you.

SSC SI and ASI medical test result instructions

Results of women candidates

Result of male candidates