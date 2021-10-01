ssc results: ssc chsl results: ssc chsl 2018 and 2019 tier-2 results announced, total 47383 passes

Highlights SSC CHSL results announced.

2018 Final and 2019 Tier-2 Results Announced.

A total of 47383 candidates passed both the examinations.

SSC CHSL Result, SSC CHSL 2018 and 2019 Result: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CHSL results. The Commission (SSC) has announced the results of two SSC recruitment examinations at the same time. SSC CHSL 2018 Final Results and SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 Results Announced.



Candidates appearing in SSSC Joint Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Examination 2018 and 2019 Tier-2 can view their SSC results by visiting the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in. Below are the results and how to check the official notification.

Total number of candidates who have passed SSC CHSL 2018 and 2019 (Tier-2)

The 2019 Teacher-2 Examination was held on 14th February 2021 for various posts including Postal Assistant, Shortening Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant. In which 28508 candidates have qualified for the typing test. The SSC CHSL Typing Test will be conducted on 3rd November 2021. At the same time, a total of 18875 candidates have qualified for the SSC CHSL 2018 Skills Test held on 10 June 2021.

This will be the next process

Candidates who have qualified in the skill test of CHSL 2018 will be called for document verification. Candidates who have passed the Tier II Examination of CHSL 2019 will have to appear for the Typing Examination.

How to check SSC CHSL results: Here’s how

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above to check the results.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Results’.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on CHSL here.

Step 4: Now click on ‘SSC CHSL 2019 (TIER -II) – LIST’ or ‘SSC CHSL 2018 (Final Result) – List’.

Step 5: The list of candidates will open on the screen.

Step 6: Type Ctrl + f and find your roll number.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Detailed marks will be released on October 7 and 8

The marks of selected and non-selected candidates of CHSL 2018 will be uploaded on the website of the Commission for CHSL 2019 on 8th October and 7th October. It is advisable to keep an eye on the official website of SSC for more details.

