SSC SI Result 2021: Results of Paper II released at ssc.nic.in. Check with these steps

SSC SI Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Paper 2 conducted for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF. The candidates who appeared for this exam can visit the official website ssc.nic.in You can check your result through

As per the official result, a total of 5108 candidates have successfully qualified for the medical examination. In which, the number of male candidates is 4635 and the number of female candidates is 473. These candidates will be informed in due course of time to appear in the medical examination. All the candidates can check their result through these steps on the official website.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission has issued notification for the vacant posts of Professor, salary will be up to 67 thousand

How to Check SSC SI ASI Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 – Result of Paper -II for qualifying candidates to appear in Medical Examination’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Then a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Now check your result and take its print out.

Let us tell you that a total of 1564 posts will be recruited through this recruitment process. In which, there are 1433 posts of Male Sub Inspector and 131 posts of Female Sub Inspector. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary ranging from Rs 35400 to Rs 112400 per month under Pay Matrix Level 6. The SSC CPO Paper 2 Exam for Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment was conducted by the commission on 26 July. Whereas, the answer key of this exam was released on 6th August. For more details candidates can check the official website.

UPSC: Nagarjuna turned doctor from self-study to IAS officer