SSC: SSC GD Constable Jobs 2021: 25271 Important Notice Issued For GD Constable Recruitment, Check Details Here – SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 Important Notice Issued

The commission said – do not wait for the deadline.

Total 25271 vacancies for passing 10th.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued important notifications for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 and Rifleman (GD) Recruitment 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied for this recruitment (SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment 2021) should check the latest notification by visiting the official website of SSC.



As per the instructions issued by the Commission (SSC), ‘In the interest of the candidates, it is reiterated that in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), NIA (NIA), SSF (ASF) and Rifleman in Assam, Constable (GD) Rifles Examination, 2021 (GD) Apply before the last date of application i.e. 31st August 2021 and do not wait for the last date. This is because the last date for submission of online application will not be extended.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 25,271 vacancies for the posts of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD). This is the largest recruitment since 2018. Of these, 22424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are reserved for female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 31st August 2021 through ssc.nic.in or ‘Umang App’ on mobile phone.

Remember these important dates for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Online application starts: July 17, 2021

Last date to apply: August 31, 2021

Last date for online fee payment: 2 September 2021

Offline Invoice Deadline: 4 September 2021

Last date for payment by challan: 7th September 2021

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed 10th from any recognized board can apply. But their age should be between 18 to 23 years.

Selection process

After completing all the qualifications and qualifications for this recruitment, the candidates will have to pass the online written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST) and Medical Examination. In the physical test, male candidates are required to run 5 km in 24 minutes. So women candidates will have to run 1.6 km in 8 minutes. Check the official notification for more information.

Exam Sample (SSC GD Constable Exam Sample)

A total of 100 objective questions will be asked in the written test and each question will have 1 mark. Candidates will get 90 minutes. The paper will have a total of 4 sections, which will include General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and Awareness, Basic Mathematics and English / Hindi questions.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.21700 to 69100 per month.

