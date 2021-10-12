ssc: SSC Jobs: ssc Stenographer Exam 2019 Skills Test To Be Held On This Day, Guidelines Issued, Demo Link Coming Soon – ssc Announces Stenographer Exam 2019 Skill Test Date On ssc.nic.in, Guidelines

SSC Stenographer Exam 2019 Skill Test Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date of skill test of Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment Examination 2019 (SSC Stenographer Recruitment Examination 2019). The Commission (SSC) will conduct a stenographer skill test on October 21 and 22. Candidates can check the date of skill test by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.



According to the notification issued by the SSC, ‘For the convenience of the candidates, the Commission will also upload the demo link of the stenographer test on its official website.’ The Commission has also issued the required guidelines along with the date of SSC Stenographer Exam 2019 Skill Test, which are as follows-

Computers and keyboards and shorthand notebooks will be provided for the examination, no candidate will be allowed to bring his own keyboard.

Text typed after stenography skill test (transcription) will not be printed.

Candidates are advised to choose English (US) as their keyboard layout option for English transcription (typing).

Candidates are advised to select Hindi Inscript / Hindi Krutidev / Hindi Remington CBI / Hindi Remington Gail as their keyboard layout option for Hindi Transcription.

VH candidates who bring their own Braille typewriters will be given separate seats so that other candidates do not face any difficulty.

Candidates will bring their own pen / pencil / sharpener / eraser for the exam.

Total candidates will have to complete the transcript within the allotted time, no extra time will be given for shorthand dictation.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) of SSC Stenographer Recruitment Examination 2019 was conducted between 22nd to 24th December 2020 at various centers across the country. Stenographer vacancies in Central Government Ministries / Departments / Institutions will be filled through this recruitment drive (SSC Jobs). They have affiliated and subordinate offices in various States and Union Territories across the country.

Check here for SSC Stenographer Skill Test Date Instructions

