ssc: SSC MTS Answer Key 2021: How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key is here, here is the update – ssc mts Answer Key 2021 will be published on ssc.nic.in, steps to download here

Tier-1 examination was held in October-November 2021.

The Tier-2 schedule will be announced after the results.

2021 of SSC MTS Answer: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may today (November 12, 2021) issue the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment Answer Key (SSC MTS Answer Key). Candidates appearing for this recruitment test will be able to check and download the SSC answer key by visiting the official website of the Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.



SSC MTS 2021 exam was conducted from 05 October to 02 November 2021. Upon issuance of Answer Key (SSC MTS Answer Key), SSC will provide an opportunity to file an objection. Candidates can file an objection with an application fee of Rs. 100 for each question. Upon receipt of the objection on the basis of the provisional answer key, the final answer key will be released.

When can SSC MTS results be declared?

The results of SSC MTS Tier 1 may be released in December 2021. However, the SSC has not yet officially announced the date and time of the verdict. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the SSC website for the latest updates. The date and schedule of SSC MTS Tier-2 examination will be announced after Tier-1.

Here’s how to download SSC MTS Answer Key 2021

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: After issuing answer key, answer key pdf link will be activated on homepage.

Step 3: You must enter the login credentials to download the answer key.

Step 4: The answer key will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

