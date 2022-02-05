ssc: SSC Result Dates: SSC MTS, GD Constable, CGL Result will be announced on this day, see instructions – ssc issued ssc MTS Result, SSC GD Result, SSC Result 2022, Government Result Date Schedule at ssc.nic.in

There is good news for the candidates appearing for the various examinations conducted by the SSC. The Commission (Staff Selection Commission) has announced the date for announcing the results of several recruitment examinations including SSC MTS Result, SSC GD Constable Result, SSC CHSL. Candidates appearing in these examinations and awaiting their results can visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in to see the provisional dates of SSC results.SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021, 28 February 2022 and SSC GD Constable Result 2021, 15 will be announced on the provisional date of various examination results. April. The notification of date of SSC result also indicates that the date of announcement of result is provisional and SSC may change if necessary. If there is any change in it, the commission will be informed. SSC Recruitment Exam Results can be checked below the provisional dates of 2022.

SSC Result Dates Schedule: See here when the results can be announced

Combined Degree Level Examination, 2019 (SSC CGL 2019 Final Result) – 15 February 2022

Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination, 2019 (SSC CHSL 2019 Skills Test Result) – 28 February 2022

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam, 2020 Paper-I (SSC MTS Paper I Result) – 28 February 2022

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Certification Survey and Contract) Examination 2020 Paper-II (SSC JE Result) – 28 February 2022

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam, 2019 (Skill Test) (SSC Stenographer Result) – 10 March 2022

CAPF in Constable (GD), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) Assam Rifles Exam, 2021 (CBE) (SSC GD Result) – 15 April 2022

Combined Degree Level Examination, 2020 Tier-II (SSC CGL 2020 Result) – 30 April 2022

It is worth noting that due to the corona virus (COVID 19) contagious disease, many tests were postponed and therefore the result dates have been extended. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

