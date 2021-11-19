ssc: SSC SI Jobs: Answer key of SSC Delhi Police and CAPFs Sub-Inspector Paper 2 has been issued, this is the link – ssc si delhi Police, answer key of capf exam 2020 has been released, direct link is here

Highlights SSC SI Answer Key issued.

Paper-2 was held on November 8.

Objections can be invited till November 21.

2021 of SSC SI North: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued answer key for SSC Delhi Police and CAPF Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2020 Paper-2. Candidates appearing for the November 8 recruitment exam (SSC Delhi Police and CAPFs SI Exam) can check and download the answer key (SSC SI Paper 2 Answer Key) by visiting the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Huh. In addition to issuing answer keys, an objection link has also been activated.



Objections can be lodged till November 21

Candidates who have given SSC SI Paper-2 can file objections till 6 pm on 21st November, 2021. According to the notification issued by the SSC, the opportunity to file an objection regarding the provisional answer key (s) is from 18.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 21.11.2021 (06:00 PM).

Also read: RRB, Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for 1,811 posts in Railways, Don’t miss the opportunity by 10th passers

Application fee has to be paid

Candidates will have to pay Rs.100 online for each question. Remember, objections received after 6:00 pm on November 21 will not be considered under any circumstances.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF 2020 Answer Key: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Uploading Temporary Answer Key (s) with Candidate Response Sheet – Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam (Paper-II), 2020’.

Step 3: The official notification will open, click on the link for SSC SI 2020 Answer Key.

Step 4: In the new window that opens, click on ‘Submit’ and go to the login page.

Step 5: Enter your username and password (which you have registered on SSC website) to login.

Step 6: Check and download the answer key and keep the printout with you.

Step 7: File an objection, if any.

Also read: Haryana Police Jobs 2021: These posts will be recruited directly in Haryana Police.

Direct link to SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF 2020 North

Authorized Notice

Official website