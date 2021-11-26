ssc: SSC Steno Answer Key 2021: SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Answer Key Issued, Know When Results Will Be Released? – ssc steno grade c, d North Key 2021 Government Result 2021 on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for SSC Stenographer (Grade C and D) Recruitment Examination 2020. Candidates appearing for the examinations (SSC Steno Exam 2022) held on 11, 12 and 15 November 2021 at various centers across the country can now download the SSC Answer Key by visiting the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. . Can. To download the answer key, you need to enter your roll number and password.



With the issuance of temporary answer keys of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D, an opportunity has been given to file an objection. Candidates can register objections by visiting the official website of SSC till 6 pm on 28th November 2021 (if any). An application fee of Rs.100 / – will be charged for each question. SSC Stenographer results and final answer key will be announced upon receipt of the objection.

The list of eligible candidates for SSC Skill Test (SSC Steno Skill Test 2021) can be uploaded on 28th November. The list of eligible candidates in the written test will be published on the official website of the Commission (SSC).

SSC Steno Answer Key 2021: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Uploading of’ Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam 2020 Computer Based Exam Temporary Answer Key (s).

Step 3: SSC Steno Answer Key PDF will open where you will find ‘Candidate Response Sheet Link, Temporary Answer Key’ Answer Key Download Link.

Step 4: Select the name of the exam and click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Enter your ‘roll number’ and ‘password’.

Step 6: Download SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2021.

Here is the download link of SSC Stenographer Group C & D Answer Key

Official website