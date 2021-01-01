SSC: SSC Stenographer Jobs: Follow These Important Tips Before Stenographer Exam – ssc Stenographer Job Preparation Tips And Tricks

Stenographer Exam Tips:The SSC Stenographer Examination is conducted every year by the Staff Selection Commission for recruitment in Grade C and D. SSC Stenographer 2021 will be conducted in 2 phases- written test and skill test. For this, the candidates need to be fully prepared not only for the theoretical part but also for the skill test. It is very important to develop techniques and tricks to solve the questions given in the SSC Stenographer Exam. Candidates should focus on solving as many questions as possible in less time. Here are some simple tips and tricks to prepare for the written exam of SSC Stenographer 2021:



The SSC Stenographer 2021 written exam consists of three parts:

Part I- General Intelligence and Reasoning

Part II- General Awareness

Part III- English Language and Comprehension

Common sense and logic

General Intelligence and Reasoning is one such department in which the candidate can make full use of his intelligence, reasoning. This is the scoring section of the written exam. Take mock test and solve sample paper to get good marks in this section. Keep these things in mind when writing General Intelligence and Reasoning Papers.

Avoid assumptions. It is important to understand every concept.

2 Words with negative prefixes should be avoided as these are usually used to confuse the candidate.

Practice as many examples as possible to understand how to solve 3 questions.

4 Alphabetical, numerical directions should be clear.

5 If you don’t practice well, logic can take longer and require more effort, so practice thoroughly.

Some of the key topics in this section that most questions are asked are:

Mathematical and code based puzzles

Analogy

Blood ties

Wayne figures

Round seating arrangement

Rendering and reasoning

Alphabet series

Hidden image

Paper cutting and folding

Cubes and dice

Word formula

Action

General awareness

Under general awareness, the candidate’s knowledge of the environment and the world in which he lives is examined. In general this section is easy to engage and earn points. But if the candidate is ignorant about general environment / events then it is difficult to get good marks in this section. Here are some tips to help you get started:

It is important for the candidates to be aware of the latest developments. Stay up to date with such events.

Keep abreast of the socio-economic situation of the country and the world over the last six months. Reading the newspaper every day will be an added benefit.

Make notes of important events so that you can correct them every day.

Awards and honors

Indian Constitution

India and the world

Science and technology

Indian Geography – Indian soil, Indian crops, Indian agriculture and irrigation, Indian rivers, etc.

Days and events

Art and culture

Indian economy

Government policies and plans

Events and matters of national and international importance

Indian politics

Indian History – Indian Independence Movement, Mughal Empire etc.

Country, capital and currency

English language and comprehension

If a candidate wants to be a stenographer, he must have a good command of English as he has to record everything that is said by a senior official or a minister. This is because English and comprehension have the highest weightage compared to other sections in the SSC Stenographer exam. According to previous year’s art, the level of questions in this section is moderate to difficult. Candidates should practice mock test to strengthen this section. The questions in this section will cover English grammar and comprehension and vocabulary. English Assessment Department Preparation Tips

Practice the basic rules of English grammar – active and passive sounds, utterances, parts of speech (verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, conjunctions, prepositions, etc.), articles, singular and plural nouns, and more.

Try to get in the habit of reading English books and newspapers every day. If you find a new word, remember it to improve your vocabulary.

Some important sections of English language and comprehension

-Close tests, spellings, synonyms and antonyms, parajumbles, comprehension reading, fill in the blanks, sentence correction, spotting error, para replacement etc.

SSC Stenographer Exam Sample

The SSC Stenographer Exam is conducted in 2 stages – Written Examination and Skills Test. The written test consists of three sections of 200 marks.

Part I General Intelligence and Reasoning (50 marks)

Part II General Awareness (50 marks)

Part III English Language and Comprehension (100 marks)

For general candidates, the duration of the written test is 120 minutes, while for blind candidates an additional 40 minutes is given.

The exam consists of objective types, multiple choice questions.

There is a negative mark of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

