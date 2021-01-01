SSC: SSC Stenographer Jobs: Follow These Important Tips Before Stenographer Exam – ssc Stenographer Job Preparation Tips And Tricks
Highlights
- Learn simple tips here for SSC Stenographer Jobs
- Learn how to prepare for the stenographer exam
- Pay more attention to general awareness and English
The SSC Stenographer 2021 written exam consists of three parts:
- Part I- General Intelligence and Reasoning
- Part II- General Awareness
- Part III- English Language and Comprehension
Common sense and logic
General Intelligence and Reasoning is one such department in which the candidate can make full use of his intelligence, reasoning. This is the scoring section of the written exam. Take mock test and solve sample paper to get good marks in this section. Keep these things in mind when writing General Intelligence and Reasoning Papers.
Avoid assumptions. It is important to understand every concept.
2 Words with negative prefixes should be avoided as these are usually used to confuse the candidate.
Practice as many examples as possible to understand how to solve 3 questions.
4 Alphabetical, numerical directions should be clear.
5 If you don’t practice well, logic can take longer and require more effort, so practice thoroughly.
Some of the key topics in this section that most questions are asked are:
- Mathematical and code based puzzles
- Analogy
- Blood ties
- Wayne figures
- Round seating arrangement
- Rendering and reasoning
- Alphabet series
- Hidden image
- Paper cutting and folding
- Cubes and dice
- Word formula
- Action
General awareness
Under general awareness, the candidate’s knowledge of the environment and the world in which he lives is examined. In general this section is easy to engage and earn points. But if the candidate is ignorant about general environment / events then it is difficult to get good marks in this section. Here are some tips to help you get started:
- It is important for the candidates to be aware of the latest developments. Stay up to date with such events.
- Keep abreast of the socio-economic situation of the country and the world over the last six months. Reading the newspaper every day will be an added benefit.
- Make notes of important events so that you can correct them every day.
- Awards and honors
- Indian Constitution
- India and the world
- Science and technology
- Indian Geography – Indian soil, Indian crops, Indian agriculture and irrigation, Indian rivers, etc.
- Days and events
- Art and culture
- Indian economy
- Government policies and plans
- Events and matters of national and international importance
- Indian politics
- Indian History – Indian Independence Movement, Mughal Empire etc.
- Country, capital and currency
English language and comprehension
If a candidate wants to be a stenographer, he must have a good command of English as he has to record everything that is said by a senior official or a minister. This is because English and comprehension have the highest weightage compared to other sections in the SSC Stenographer exam. According to previous year’s art, the level of questions in this section is moderate to difficult. Candidates should practice mock test to strengthen this section. The questions in this section will cover English grammar and comprehension and vocabulary. English Assessment Department Preparation Tips
- Practice the basic rules of English grammar – active and passive sounds, utterances, parts of speech (verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, conjunctions, prepositions, etc.), articles, singular and plural nouns, and more.
- Try to get in the habit of reading English books and newspapers every day. If you find a new word, remember it to improve your vocabulary.
Some important sections of English language and comprehension
-Close tests, spellings, synonyms and antonyms, parajumbles, comprehension reading, fill in the blanks, sentence correction, spotting error, para replacement etc.
SSC Stenographer Exam Sample
The SSC Stenographer Exam is conducted in 2 stages – Written Examination and Skills Test. The written test consists of three sections of 200 marks.
- Part I General Intelligence and Reasoning (50 marks)
- Part II General Awareness (50 marks)
- Part III English Language and Comprehension (100 marks)
For general candidates, the duration of the written test is 120 minutes, while for blind candidates an additional 40 minutes is given.
The exam consists of objective types, multiple choice questions.
There is a negative mark of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
