SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis: SSC Stenographer Exam: Learn How To Prepare For Exam In Less Time, Here Are Simple Tips – SSC Stenographer Exam Tips And Tricks

SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis
- The Grade C and Grade D examinations will be held from November 11 to 15
- Thus prepare for General Intelligence and Reasoning
- Learn simple tips for SSC exam here
How to prepare for the exam
These include general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and English language and comprehension. In the first two sections, 50-50 questions are asked, while English language and comprehension consists of 100 questions. This paper is to be solved in 2 hours.
Common sense and logic
Both verbal and non-verbal questions can be asked in this section. This section helps in improving the overall marks of the candidates. The questions asked in this section are simple and time consuming, so anyone can get good marks in it. To make your practice effective, candidates should solve as many sample papers as possible and give mock tests. This will also improve their speed. Candidates should focus on analog, space visualization, problem solving, decision making, visual memory, relationship concepts, arithmetic number series, similarities and differences during their studies.
General awareness
This section plays the biggest role in improving the marks in the exam as the candidates can solve more questions in less time. The focus of the questions in this section is more on India and its neighbors, so candidates should prepare more for it. In the last few years many questions have been asked from general science in the general awareness section in the stenographer exam paper, so candidates should also focus on general science. To improve general science, candidates can refer to NCERT books for Physics, Chemistry and Biology from 6th to 10th.
English language and comprehension
In this section, candidates are tested on how familiar they are with the English language. The assessment in this section is not very difficult. Questions about this can be easily solved. It will be better if you practice comprehension every day. Understand the rules of grammar and their implementation. It can be practiced by doing grammar exercises. Also improve your vocabulary because if you have a good vocabulary, you will be able to read and understand easily and quickly.
Just build from the best books
Only those who want to prepare for the exam take the help of the best books. There are many books available in the market today which are considered to be the best, but when buying a book, decide based on its features. It is also important to check and match the content given in the book in the relevant syllabus of the competitive examination. These books also contain mock tests and previous year’s question papers which help the candidates to plan their preparation for the exam.
Keep these things in mind while preparing for the exam
- During preparation, make exam strategies in advance and practice with that strategy.
- Read the newspaper regularly during preparation. This will help you prepare better for your English and general awareness.
- Until the last moment, if your grammar concepts are not clear, read the rules of grammar and practice the exercises related to them.
- Prepare for the exam free from all kinds of pressure. Don’t take pressure even during exams.
- Try to solve the paper according to your preparation in the examination hall. Try that section first, which is your strength and takes less time.
- Never skip the comprehension part in the English section, as this can increase marks.
- In the general awareness section, candidates should focus on the question papers related to general science and keep themselves updated with the current developments.
- You will only get 2 hours for this exam. So take special care of time management.
- During the exam, candidates should divide the time of each section according to their preparation. For example, 50 minutes would be appropriate for General Intelligence and Reasoning, 40 minutes for English, and 30 minutes for General Awareness.
