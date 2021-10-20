SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis: SSC Stenographer Exam: Learn How To Prepare For Exam In Less Time, Here Are Simple Tips – SSC Stenographer Exam Tips And Tricks

Highlights The Grade C and Grade D examinations will be held from November 11 to 15

Thus prepare for General Intelligence and Reasoning

Learn simple tips for SSC exam here

SSC Stenographer Exam Tips: The Grade C and Grade D examinations of Stenographer 2021 will be conducted by SSC from November 11 to November 15. Millions of candidates have applied for 1705 posts in this vacancy. By passing the SSC Stenographer Grade-C and D examinations, the candidate gets jobs in various Union Ministries and Departments. Although this test is not easy. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.



How to prepare for the exam

These include general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and English language and comprehension. In the first two sections, 50-50 questions are asked, while English language and comprehension consists of 100 questions. This paper is to be solved in 2 hours.

Common sense and logic

Both verbal and non-verbal questions can be asked in this section. This section helps in improving the overall marks of the candidates. The questions asked in this section are simple and time consuming, so anyone can get good marks in it. To make your practice effective, candidates should solve as many sample papers as possible and give mock tests. This will also improve their speed. Candidates should focus on analog, space visualization, problem solving, decision making, visual memory, relationship concepts, arithmetic number series, similarities and differences during their studies.

Also read: RRB Exam Tips: Know these important things before RRB Group D exam, you will get help



General awareness

This section plays the biggest role in improving the marks in the exam as the candidates can solve more questions in less time. The focus of the questions in this section is more on India and its neighbors, so candidates should prepare more for it. In the last few years many questions have been asked from general science in the general awareness section in the stenographer exam paper, so candidates should also focus on general science. To improve general science, candidates can refer to NCERT books for Physics, Chemistry and Biology from 6th to 10th.

English language and comprehension

In this section, candidates are tested on how familiar they are with the English language. The assessment in this section is not very difficult. Questions about this can be easily solved. It will be better if you practice comprehension every day. Understand the rules of grammar and their implementation. It can be practiced by doing grammar exercises. Also improve your vocabulary because if you have a good vocabulary, you will be able to read and understand easily and quickly.

Also Read: UPSC Civil Service Main Exam: These 6 Secret Tips Are Important For UPSC Main Exam



Just build from the best books

Only those who want to prepare for the exam take the help of the best books. There are many books available in the market today which are considered to be the best, but when buying a book, decide based on its features. It is also important to check and match the content given in the book in the relevant syllabus of the competitive examination. These books also contain mock tests and previous year’s question papers which help the candidates to plan their preparation for the exam.

Keep these things in mind while preparing for the exam