ssc stenographer exam pattern: ssc stenographer exam: exam pattern and syllabus with exam tips, will help – ssc stenographer exam qualification pattern syllabus and tips

The Staff Selection Commission SSC has rescheduled the SSC Stenographer 2021 Grade C and Grade D examinations. The exam will be held from November 11 to November 15. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held between March 29 and 31, but it was postponed due to corona. 1705 posts will be filled in this vacancy.

Exam sample

The SSC Stenographer Group C and D examination will be computer based. The question paper will have multiple choice objective questions. All questions except Part III will be set in Hindi and English. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The examination is conducted in two stages. The first stage is the written examination. The written exam is of 2 hours duration. The written test consists of a total of 200 objective questions of 200 marks. 50 questions are for general knowledge, 50 questions are for general intelligence and reasoning and 100 questions are for English language. Students can appear for the skills test after passing the written test. Students sitting for Grade C and Grade D will be given an order, after which you will have to write all the words on a notebook. Only students who have passed the first stage of the SSC Stenographer Exam can appear in the SSC Stenographer Exam Skills Test.

Course of SSC Stenographer Exam



Common sense and logic

This topic will include both verbal and non-verbal types of questions. These include similarities, similarities and differences, views, problem solving, analysis, decision making, decision making, visual memory, discriminatory observation, relational concepts, arithmetic logic, verbal and figurative classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series etc. The abstract idea test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s ability to handle signs and symbols, their relationships, arithmetic calculations, and other analytical tasks.

General awareness

Questions on this topic will be designed to test knowledge of current events and aspects of daily observation and experience in their scientific aspects that can be expected from a well-educated person. The exam will also include questions related to India and its neighbors. These include sports, history, culture, geography, economic conditions, general politics, the Indian constitution and scientific research.

English language and comprehension

In addition to testing the candidates’ understanding of the English language, their writing ability will also be tested. Questions like vocabulary, grammar, syntax, synonyms, antonyms and their proper use, reading comprehension, para jumbles etc. will be asked.

Skills test

After the written test, the skills of the candidates will be tested. The skill test checks the writing speed of the candidates. Candidates should have a strong grasp of shorthand (using abbreviations and symbols) to write what is being said. It is difficult for many aspirants to qualify for this exam, as you have to practice writing constantly to achieve this speed. The speed required for stenographer grade C positions is 100 WPM and for grade D positions is 80 WPM. Stenographer Grade D will have 70 minutes for English and 90 minutes for Hindi. Stenographer Grade C will get 55 minutes in English and 75 minutes in Hindi.