SSLC schedule released, exam to be held from July 19 to 22, Karnataka sslc exams 2021 schedule released

Karnataka SSLC exams 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has scheduled the tenth examination. As per the schedule, SSLC exam will be conducted in only one shift.

Karnataka SSLC exams 2021Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam schedule. According to the schedule, the class X board examination will be held from July 19 to July 22 in the state. On July 19, there will be exams for Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The language test will be held on July 22. Secondary School Leaving Certificate ( SSLC ) The examination will be conducted in a single shift. The 10th examination will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

8,73,581 students had registered for the exam

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has announced the exam dates. He said that all the question papers will be of multiple choice questions. This year more than 8,73,581 students have registered for class 10th exam in Karnataka.

There will be only 12 students in 1 exam hall

Earlier the Government of Karnataka had released the official Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Karnataka SSLC Exam. According to which the examination hall including furniture and toilets will be cleaned daily by spraying disinfectant solution before and after the examination. The board exam will be conducted following the rules of social distancing. There will be only 12 students in an examination hall and one desk will be allotted to each student.

