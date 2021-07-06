What is SSMMS? SSMMS – Online TS Sand Booking Registration, Track Sand …

SSMMS: Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System, an online system for managing sand sales in Telangana. SSMMS – Online TS Sand Booking Registration, Track Sand … Telangana government has come up with an innovative way to help their people with their sand bookings, Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System (SSMMS). It is a simple yet different way to book your stand. Under this article will provide you with all the information related to the online portal in detail. We guide you with the Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System, how it works, registrations, services, and much more. Know about the booking process of the portal step-by-step. The article will go over all the specifications and guidance (needed to be given).

What is SSMMS or Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System?

Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System (SSMMS) is a unique and easy-to-use online portal launched by the Government of Telangana. The purpose of this exceptional website is to monitor and maintaining the sale of sand in the state. This was an initiative made by the Telangana state Minerals Development Corporation and the Department of Industries and Commerce.

The portal created by Telangana Gov., many benefits are being provided to the people of Telangana, majorly who have their day-to-day earning basis on Sand Booking. The Telangana government might take up many other procedures into the site to make it more effective and help Telangana residents carry on with their work with more ease and efficiency, no matter where they are.

SSMMS – Services being provided at TS Sand Booking portal

A separate portal has been created to help the procedure and bookings under the online sand booking. Several services are being provided on this portal. Here’s a list of services below:

Customer registration: The citizens of Telangana can register themselves online on this site without worrying about office visits.

Registration of Vehicles: The citizens have to register their particular vehicles on this portal as well.

Order tracking: Customers can easily track out their order status online by just using the registration number being provided by the site, till their delivery time.

Order details of the sand: Customers could get all the information and details related to their order at once without any errors.

Inter-state transportation activities of sand: The customer can easily check out and manage the record of sand which are being transported from other states, along with the record of the sale of sand within their own state.

Time-to-time updates from the site: Customers could easily get the general updates related to sand sales, recent orders by the customer, quantity booked, the available amount of quantity, delivery status, and much more thru this portal in their state.

Also, on the website, the dashboard is being provided on the homepage itself to self-analyze and self-check their order/sale updates, knowing the real-time details of the stockyards, sand-related updates, and more.

Documents required for Bulk TS Sand booking (online)

Following are the given process for registration and to book sand in bulk:

For government work under the sand, a customer needs to have an official government ID to get themselves registered.

For private businesses/firms, a customer needs to have an Aadhar card, PAN Card, and the registration copy to get themselves registered.

Apply

To apply for the government sand work, the customer needs to have an official letter by Government, agreement copy, order, and material order is being required to copy for the sand.

To apply via the private firm/company, the customer needs to have the building permission or approval for the building plan along with ID Proof by the authorized person’s signature and the letter of application along with the company’s letterhead.

Process for registration under TS Sand booking for SSMMS

These are some procedure which is being followed to enroll under the scheme:

Visit the official website of the SSMMS portal On the homepage itself, click under the ‘Registration’ tab After clicking on it, select ‘customer registration’ from the drop-down list of options A new webpage would come up on your screen, fill up the required detail i.e. Mobile Number in the space being provided. Click on ‘Send OTP’, you’ll receive a One-Time password over the registered number. Now, as your number is being registered, fill-up the form being displayed over the screen with your personal details such as Village, House number, Email Id, District, etc. Click on the button ‘Register’ and you are successfully being registered on the Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System online portal.

Want to know about the status of registration? Checking the registration status is pretty easy and can be done in few minutes. So, to look at your registration status at SSMMS follow the steps:

– Visit the official website

– Click on the ‘Registration’ tab

– From the dropdown list, choose ‘Customer registration’

– Next, there’s a list of all the registered users

– By entering your registered mobile number, you can easily check your registration status.

The process to book Sand Online at the portal

After successfully registering yourself on the SSMMS portal, you’ll need to place your first order via the site. To place the sand order, here are steps for the process to book it:

Visit the website of Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System On the homepage, visit the ‘Sand booking’ tab Login using your registered credentials and select your district from the drop-box Select the stockyard option being available on the screen Enter the amount required by you and other information Click on the ‘register’ button and confirm your order You’ll receive a booking number (save it for future use)

To check the order status on the portal , simply visit the site and click on the ‘Bookings’ tab on the homepage and select ‘Track your order’ from the drop-down list. Simply enter the order/booking number or Id and click ‘check status’ and there you go…the status will appear on the page!

The process to register a vehicle on SSMMS

Follow the points to register a vehicle on the SSMMS portal for sand booking:

Visit the site of Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System On the homepage, visit the ‘Registration’ tab From the drop-down list, choose ‘Vehicle registration’ The screen will display an application form, fill it up with the important details like Vehicle number, RC Details, Address, Engine number, Registered on and more Click ‘register’ and it’s done!

To check the vehicle registration list, simply visit the website, click ‘registrations’ and choose Vehicle registration list. Enter your vehicle details and your name would be displayed on the screen.

SSMMS Inter-state order details

Follow the steps for inter-state order details, given below:

Visit the website of Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System (Telangana) On the homepage, visit the ‘Interstate sand transportation’ tab select on ‘interstate order details’ and a webpage will appear On the webpage, all the details will be displayed about interstate sand order, date-wise.

See Also – Apna Khata Rajasthan Online | Apna Khata Rajasthan Online Check | Rajasthan E Dharti Online Jamabandi | Nakal Bhulekh Report

SSMMS Tracking the inter-state orders

To track the order details of the sand, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the sand booking system On the homepage, visit the ‘Interstate sand transportation’ tab Then, click on ‘interstate track order’ On a new webpage, enter your order number and click search The order details will be there on your screen in minutes!

Stockyards To check upon the stockyards which are present in Telangana’s every district, follow these basic steps:

Visit the official website of the sand booking system On the homepage, visit the ‘help’ tab From the drop-down list, click on ‘stockyard details’ Select your district according to you And the details would be displayed on the screen

Video Tutorial for SSMMS Registration in few Simple Steps.

