ssrs failed dsgmc nominee exam: news on dsgmc, dsgmc news update

Highlights The decision of the Gurudwara Directorate, Sisra cannot be president

Sirsa can go to court against this decision of the Directorate

After this development, the Akali Dal called a meeting of new members.

Chief Correspondent, New Delhi

The Gurudwara Directorate has rejected the application of DSGPC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Directorate said that Sirsa Gurbani cannot be read properly and Gurmukhi is also not written properly. In such a situation, Sirsa Gurudwara Samiti has been disqualified under Section 10 of the Act for not fulfilling the eligibility to become a committee member. However, sources said Sirsa could challenge the decision in court.

Punjab Politics: ‘If Captain fails for four and a half years, he is not alone, the whole Congress is …’ What did Akali Dal leader Sardar Balwinder Singh Bhunder say?

“I have been the general secretary and head of the Gurdwara Samiti for the last nine years,” Sirsa said in a statement to the media. My nomination was accepted 3 times. Nomination papers were accepted by teaching and writing Punjabi just 4 months ago. I was supposed to be a member of the SGPC on September 9 but the name was not announced. The law says that one should be able to read Gurbani and write nominations in Gurmukhi. I would like to say that I have done Punjabi Honors from DU.

Amarinder Singh vs Sidhu: Amarinder Singh’s big attack, ‘Sidhu can’t be CM, I will sacrifice anything, Rahul-Priyanka inexperienced’

Sirsa claimed that my exam was taken by the director of a gurdwara who did not know how to speak or write Punjabi. After all the political developments on Tuesday, the Akali Dal on Wednesday convened a meeting of all the newly elected members at Sukhbir Badal’s official residence. According to sources, all the members reached the meeting called at 1 p.m. During the meeting, the co-option process to be held on September 24 was discussed. Sirsa’s membership was also discussed. A religious examination was held at the Election Directorate on Friday last week following a court order. It was meant to answer basic questions related to Sikhs. The Election Directorate had asked to read the text of Gurbani and the article written in Gurmukhi. Live-video recordings of the entire process were also made.