SSSB Result 2021: Patwari prelims exam result released at https://sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check latest updates here

SSSB Result 2021: subordinate service selection board (SSSB), Punjab has released the result of written examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk. The candidates who appeared for this exam can visit the official website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in You can check your result through The result has been released in a PDF format so candidates will not need to login to check the result. Let us inform that this exam was conducted on 8 August 2021.

A total of 1152 posts will be recruited through SSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021. The prelims exam for recruitment to these posts was conducted in offline mode at 570 centers for which around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared. Candidates can check their result through these steps on the official website.

How to check SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSSB Punjab. https://sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘Result for the Written Exam held on 08.08.2021 for the Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk’ in the Current News section appearing on the home page.

Step: 3 Now a new page will open in front of you. Here in the notification section click on the link “Result (Preliminary) of Patwari”.

Step 4: Now you can check and download the result PDF.

The candidates who have successfully cleared the first stage exam will have to appear for the second stage exam. The second stage exam will be conducted on 5th September 2021. Candidates can check the official website of Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab for latest updates.