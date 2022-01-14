St. Johnsville woman arrested for welfare fraud





ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Workplace and Division of Social Providers resulted within the arrest of Stephanie P. Jones, 35, of St. Johnsville. Jones is accused of welfare fraud.

In line with a report, Jones allegedly filed a advantages utility with the Montgomery County

Division of Social Providers that was fraudulent. They are saying she did not report wages earned from her employer and obtained advantages she was not entitled to.

Charged:

Fourth diploma welfare Fraud (felony)

Second diploma providing a False Instrument for Submitting (misdemeanor)

Jones has been processed on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Workplace and launched with an look ticket. She is scheduled to seem within the City of Mohawk Courtroom at a later date.

