St. Luke’s Head Of School Clarifies Details Surrounding Death Of 16-Year-Old Hockey Player Teddy Balkind – Gadget Clock

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — For the primary time, we’re listening to about how the household of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind is doing after his tragic dying.

The sophomore at St. Luke’s died final week throughout an on-ice incident at a hockey sport in Connecticut.

In a letter to folks at St. Luke’s, head of faculty Mark Davis, says opposite to earlier stories, Teddy didn’t fall on the ice previous to being fatally injured throughout a junior varsity hockey sport final week.

As an alternative, Davis says of Teddy, “He was skating upright and low. Through the regular course of play, one other participant’s leg momentarily went into the air and, by way of no fault of anybody’s, or any lack of management, his skate lower Teddy.”

Davis provides, “These boys have been glorious skaters, taking part in an important and honest sport when an unimaginable accident wreaked havoc.”

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon stories, it’s an accident that has left many who liked Teddy affected by profound grief.

Kris Ebner-Martin runs Camp Awosting the place Balkind spent a number of summers.

“Teddy was a light-weight that has been extinguished approach too quickly. He was humorous. He was vivacious,” she stated. “You at all times knew when he walked in a room as a result of the largest smile within the room was his.”

In the meantime within the letter, Davis provides it was necessary for Teddy’s dad and mom to make clear what occurred to him, saying, “Regardless of their profound grief, the Balkinds are deeply involved in regards to the well-being of the hockey gamers and coaches from each colleges.”

Davis goes on to reward the coaches, gamers and medical employees together with docs at Greenwich Hospital that helped Teddy, saying they acted heroically.

In the meantime, Davis says Teddy’s dad and mom, Leslie and Buck, see what occurred as a horrible accident.

Lots of Teddy’s mates agree.

“He was so optimistic. He didn’t do something with out doing it with a smile on his face,” stated pal Sam Brande.

“He was at all times blissful. Like, it doesn’t matter what,” pal Andrew Baker stated. “He’d increase everybody’s spirits, though everybody’s feeling down. He’d be just like the sunshine.”

Davis ends his letter saying the Balkind household is aware of the 2 groups concerned are actually carrying the load of this tragedy on their shoulders. The hope is that by clarifying what occurred, a few of that weight will be lifted and the therapeutic course of can start.

Because of Teddy’s dying, one in all his mates has began a petition urging USA Hockey to begin requiring neck guards for gamers.

