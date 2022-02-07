World

St. Sen. Alessandra Biaggi Running For Congress – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi has announced she is running for Congress.

The Democrat made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, saying she’s running “to bring progressive and honest leadership to the front lines of our country’s most important fights.”

Biaggi represents New York’s 34th district, which includes the northern Bronx and southern Westchester County.

She hopes to replace Tom Suozzi, who is now running for governor.


