St. Sen. Alessandra Biaggi Running For Congress – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi has announced she is running for Congress.

The Democrat made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, saying she’s running “to bring progressive and honest leadership to the front lines of our country’s most important fights.”

I went to Albany to break the gridlock of NY politics. Since then we’ve had a prolific series of progressive wins like codifying Roe and expanding voting rights. I’m ready to bring that same energy and resolve to Washington, and bring the voices of NYers on the Sound with me. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 7, 2022

Biaggi represents New York’s 34th district, which includes the northern Bronx and southern Westchester County.

She hopes to replace Tom Suozzi, who is now running for governor.