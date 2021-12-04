Stabbed 20 Times by Her Husband, She Now Fights Laws Favoring Abusers

Tel Aviv – She was hospitalized unconscious and dressed like a mummy, surviving a brutal attack. Her two-year-old husband stabbed her in the head, face and body dozens of times with a rolling pin before strangling her, and then stabbed her 20 times with a kitchen knife, all at the sight of their screaming chimpanzee.

A neighbor intervened in the attack and Shira Isakov was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition in critical condition, with doctors giving her a 20 percent chance of surviving the night.

She persevered, as she put it, “against all odds.”

Just 14 months later, Su. Isakov, 33, a former account director at the Israeli branch of the international advertising firm McCann, has emerged as a powerful force for legal and social change in the country, using her new voice and nationwide publicity. Go ahead with Israel’s struggle to end violence against women.

Activists in Israel have long criticized legislation that says it favors abusers and points to a history of lax law enforcement and mild punishment, with many dishonest cases ending in petitions with little or no jail time.