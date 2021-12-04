Stabbed 20 Times by Her Husband, She Now Fights Laws Favoring Abusers
Tel Aviv – She was hospitalized unconscious and dressed like a mummy, surviving a brutal attack. Her two-year-old husband stabbed her in the head, face and body dozens of times with a rolling pin before strangling her, and then stabbed her 20 times with a kitchen knife, all at the sight of their screaming chimpanzee.
A neighbor intervened in the attack and Shira Isakov was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition in critical condition, with doctors giving her a 20 percent chance of surviving the night.
She persevered, as she put it, “against all odds.”
Just 14 months later, Su. Isakov, 33, a former account director at the Israeli branch of the international advertising firm McCann, has emerged as a powerful force for legal and social change in the country, using her new voice and nationwide publicity. Go ahead with Israel’s struggle to end violence against women.
Activists in Israel have long criticized legislation that says it favors abusers and points to a history of lax law enforcement and mild punishment, with many dishonest cases ending in petitions with little or no jail time.
The Israeli government has long “turned a blind eye to domestic violence,” he said. Shalva Vel, an expert on violence against women at the Seymour Fox School of Education at the Hebrew University and founder of the Israel Observatory on Femicide, said the sentence had been handed down. The number of criminals was often “extremely uncontrolled and light.”
But in the aftermath of the attack, Ms. Isakov has become a household name in Israel and a hero to many, not because she was the victim of horrific atrocities, but because her case and her speech helped change Israel’s legal landscape – especially when it comes to laws protecting abusive parents’ rights. When it comes to their ability to control decisions about medical care and school education from prison.
The attack on Ms. Isakov took place in September 2020, on the eve of the Jewish New Year. When it started, she was on the phone with her parents, and they could hear her screaming and crying in real time.
The relentlessness of the attack made headlines throughout Israel, but what made Ms. Isakov an agent of change was that she decided to make her story public after she regained consciousness after six days of intensive care.
Her brother Offer had photographed her when she was lying in her hospital bed, in a very deformed state. When she was able to speak again, he asked her permission – if she was not too embarrassed, he said – to publish the pictures and show the country what her husband Aviad Moses had done.
“I told her, ‘I’m not ashamed, this is what happened to me, I look like that,'” she said in an interview at home last week. Was shared with Moses. “Shame on him.”
She said she does not hesitate to make a decision and is willing to share the details so that other women do not ignore the warning signs of a dangerous relationship.
“For a woman who is usually well-dressed and presentable, it’s not pleasant to see your face stitched, bruised, all parts of the left side broken, shaved and teeth protruding,” she said, “but I refused to hide.”
The news media first obscured photographs of her purple, swollen face and red bruised and bruised scalp. But a nurse told her that the court had granted her husband’s request In order to ban the publication of his name, to protect his and his family’s reputation, she insisted on being recognized in the news media.
When Ms. Isakov and her neighbor, Adi Guzi, who assaulted and then entered the home at great personal risk, her national fame soared, she was among 14 Israelis honored for her contribution to society in Israel’s annual independence. Day Ceremony in April.
Until last year, Ms. Isakov lived a largely ordinary, middle-class Israeli life. Her parents emigrated from the Soviet Union in the 1970s, and she was born and raised in Carmel, a quiet town in the northern Galilee hills of northern Israel.
Soon after their meeting, she married Mr. Moshe, an electrical engineer. Their son Leon was born in November 2018.
The first act of violence occurred during a dispute the following summer. Ms. Isakov complained to police that Mr. Moshe pushed and kicked her. Mr Moshe said Ms Isakov had attacked him first and the file had been closed due to lack of evidence.
“We prepared and decided to give our relationship another chance,” she said. But she told Mr Moses that “the second time, if there is one, there will be a divorce.”
Two months later, Shri. Moses was offered a 12-month contract to work at Mitzpe Raman, a remote town in the Negev desert. The couple decided to leave their small but stylish apartment on the shores of Tel Aviv and head south to the rugged terrain.
There they had another child, but Ms. Isakov had a miscarriage later, especially two hours after a heated argument. Since then, tensions in the home have risen and the atmosphere has deteriorated, she said.
Ten days later, on the eve of Zhou’s holiday, Ms. Isakov called her parents and told them that she was coming with Leon to spend the holidays in Carmel. Mr Moses stopped her from leaving and threw her to the ground. She told him he was married and he started beating her.
Mr Moshe, now her ex-husband in jail, has been convicted of attempted murder in August. He is awaiting trial and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Ms. Isakov’s personal struggle is not over, more surgeries are ahead.
But since the attack, her performance in the legal field has been remarkable, and her lawyer is credited with creating awareness among both politicians and the general public about some of the flaws in the way Israeli society has handled domestic violence. .
An early legal victory was achieved when the court granted bail to Shri. Moses pleaded guilty to child abuse, although Leon, while seriously injured, did not suffer physical injury – a judicial example for Israel, according to Ms. Isakov’s lawyer, Ben Maoz.
The next battle was when Ms. Isakov demanded therapy for Leon and the hospital said she needed the child’s father’s signature. To enroll Leon in the new kindergarten and get him vaccinated regularly, Mr. Moses’ signature was required. Mr Moses refused to sign.
Ms. Isakov and her lawyer turned to the relevant member of parliament, Oded Forrer, who had visited her in the hospital as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, and is now Minister of Agriculture. Within months, the government amended the law to automatically revoke the legal guardianship rights of a parent accused of murder or attempted murder of another parent or of sexual abuse of a child.
Ms Isakov now wants to amend the NAMS Act to allow Leon’s last name to be changed from Moses to Isakov without having to fight her ex-husband in court. And she is pushing for the approval of convicted perpetrators who refuse to attend prison treatment programs.
Ms. Isakov has become a supporter of other victims of violence and their families. She recently raised 50,000 for gift cards for women in shelters. She is campaigning to increase state grants to relatives caring for the children of murdered women.
This month, she began lecturing almost daily across the country at the invitation of local councils and high-profile companies, and by the end of the year, she was fully booked.
Ms. Isakov’s determination to focus on domestic violence and her ability to “speak beautifully and calmly about her trauma and to help others,” said Professor Vail, is helping Israel make significant progress.
Ms. Isakov’s outspokenness has been “very effective in reducing the incidence of serious domestic violence and ultimately in preventing further homicides,” said Professor Vail, adding that by 2021, the number of female deaths has dropped by a quarter. With the same period last year.
The scars on her forehead are lightly visible under her makeup, Ms. Isakov has made it a point to emphasize in her public speeches that she refuses to show her own kindness.
“I didn’t choose what happened to me,” she tells her audience. “But I have chosen my way of life, what I do with myself and how I raise my child.”
