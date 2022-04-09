Stabbing death: 15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near Mount Vernon High School basketball parade



MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) — A 15-year-old was arrested in a stabbing near a parade celebrating a Westchester County high school basketball team that killed another teen.

The suspect, who is not being named because of their age, faces charges of manslaughter and attempted assault.

Police responded to the intersection of East Prospect and Gramatan Avenues in Mount Vernon just before 4 p.m. Friday where they found two teenage girls with stab wounds.

One of the victims died on the way to Jacobi Medical Center.

The other victim was treated at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested late Friday night after investigators reviewed videos that captured the scene.

The stabbing happened less than an hour after and not far from the end of the parade route celebrating the Mount Vernon High School basketball team’s undefeated, state championship winning season.

