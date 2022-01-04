Stabbing in Bells Pond area





KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Sea Tow Foundation – a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading awareness of safe boating practices – is encouraging individuals and organizations passionate about the safety of boaters in the Capital Region to apply to host a Life Jacket Loaner Station in their community at little or no cost to them. On the Hudson River, the closest loaner station is located in Kingston- nearly one hour south of Albany, presenting a risk to area boaters.

From Lake Champlain to the Winooski and Connecticut Rivers, as well as other boating waterways in the state, Life Jacket Loaner Stations are placed in locations where boaters may easily access life jackets such as boat ramps, marinas, and parks. Anyone who wants to get out on the water may borrow a life jacket – at no cost – and are only asked to return it when they are done.