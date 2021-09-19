Stable Notre-Dame Cathedral on track to reopen in 2024, officials say

Two and a half years after a fire broke out at the centuries-old Notre-Dame cathedral in the middle of Paris, the building has been secured enough to begin the rebuilding process, which is expected to be completed in 2024, according to French officials.

Stabilizing the 850-year-old cathedral was a daunting task, as French officials had to dismantle scaffolding and clear the floor of rubble, among other tasks, by General Jean-Louis Georgelin, a former army chief. President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he had been put in charge of the restoration.

“We are officially saying that the cathedral has now survived, that it is solid on its columns, that its walls are solid,” General Georgelin, who leads the government’s Notre-Dame restoration task force, told French broadcaster Told BFM-TV.

The task force, called the Rebatir Notre-Dame de Paris, or Rebuild Notre-Dame, said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday that the cathedral was on track to reopen in 2024, following Mr Macron’s call to open the Gothic. Meeting the ambitious five-year deadline was the same year that Paris was set to host the Summer Olympics.