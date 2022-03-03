Stacey Abrams mocked after comparing herself, progressives to Zelenskyy and Ukraine



Georgia Democratic Governorate Candidate Stacey Abrams He was ridiculed online after being compared to himself and the Progressive Democrats Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his men are fighting the Russian invasion.

Abrams compared “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah during his second governorship speech.

“We are a strong nation when we allow people to participate,” Abrams said in the clip, which is collecting steam online.

“And if we ever suspect that: the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine, President Zelensky has said it, and I’m going to explain to him, probably worse,” the Georgia Democrat continued. “This is not a war against Ukraine, this is a war against democracy in Ukraine.”

Abrams went on to say that it was “wrong” when “we allow democracy to be overtaken by those who want to choose who can be heard and those choices are not based on anything other than hostility or difficulty.”

Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate was dogged over online for comments, including the Heritage Foundation’s John Cooper blasting Abrams over his signature issue.

“Note that Ukraine also needs a voter ID,” Cooper wrote. Link out Ukrainian law.

Other users fired Abrams for the comment, GOP Deputy National Press Secretary Will O’Grady noted that the comment was made at Comedy Central, and Republican communicator Matt Whitlock called the comparison “quite stupid.”

In the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, Abrams lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and became famous in the blue circles because he and other Democrats claimed the election had been stolen from him.

Georgia Democrats told Axios on Monday that they would “accept the winner” in the upcoming governorship election.

“I will always accept the legal consequences of an election. I have not failed to do so,” Abrams said. He further added that he did not want the American people to live in a place where “we cannot legitimately question” and criticize the system for trying to make them better.

Abrams did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

