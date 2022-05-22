Stacey Abrams says Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live,’ despite owning multiple houses there

Stacey Abrams says Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to dwell,’ despite owning multiple houses there



Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams introduced Saturday that Georgia is “the worst state to dwell in the country,” though there are at the least two owners.

“I’m working for governor as a result of I do know who we’re in this state and we want to have a dialog about one another and what we would like from one another,” Abrams Guinnett mentioned throughout a speech at the Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala. Norcross, in accordance to audio posted by the Gwinnett Every day Submit.

“I’m uninterested in listening to about how we’re the finest state in the country to do enterprise after we are the worst state in the country,” he mentioned.

Abrams acknowledged that such a press release can be “politicized” and additional defined that his state has loads of room for enchancment in points comparable to psychological well being and incarceration.

George Soros throws $ 1 million behind Stacey Abrams’ second gubernatorial race

“Let me be related,” he mentioned. “While you’re quantity 48 for psychological well being, after we’re number one for maternal mortality, when your captivity charges are rising and wages are falling, you are not number one to dwell.”

“Georgia is able to greatness, however we want greatness to be in the governor’s workplace. We’d like somebody who actually believes in bringing us all collectively,” he added.

Abrams, valued at greater than 3 million and owning at the least two houses in Georgia final yr, later doubled down on his “worst case situation” on Twitter, writing that his Republican rival, Governor Brian Kemp, “does not care” about Georgians.

“GA could also be the # 1 place for enterprise, however we’re # 48 in psychological well being, # 2 in uninsured. # 1 in maternal mortality and new HIV instances, # 9 in gun violence,” he wrote. “For a lot of, Camp Georgia does not embody them. Why? As a result of #KempDoesntCare. As governor, I’ll lead #OneGeorgia which is # 1 for all of us.”

Kemp fired again at Abrams in a tweet, saying Georgia was “the finest state to dwell, work and construct a household.”

Throughout his speech, Abrams mentioned the camp had “failed so badly on many accounts,” together with managing its COVID-19 epidemic and local weather change.

“You do not have to be a Democrat to know that local weather change is actual. You do not have to be a Democrat to work out how to transfer ahead with felony justice reform,” he mentioned. “Brian Kemp simply does not care.”