Stacey Abrams Says She’s Running for Georgia Governor
Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat and former state gubernatorial candidate who created a national profile as a voting rights lawyer, announced Wednesday that she would run for re-election in 2022 and create a high-profile struggle in next year’s election.
“I am running for governor because opportunities in our state should not be determined by pin code, background or access to power,” Ms. Abrams said in a letter. Tweet, With the announcement video “One Georgia”.
If her campaign succeeds, Ms. Abrams will become Georgia’s first black governor and the first black woman to serve as governor of any state. In 2018, Georgia lost by nearly 55,000 votes to former minority leaders in the House of Representatives, Ms. Abrams, Brian Kemp, a Republican.
Ms Abrams’ decision, which has come to embody the state’s changing ethnic and political makeup and was previously considered a runner for President Biden, will set a possible rematch with Governor Kemp, who has already announced his campaign for a second term.
That potential match – with a serious Senate race and several closely contested House districts – ensures that Georgia will be at the center of the political map again in 2022. Last year, the state backed the Democratic presidential candidate for the first time. In 1992, two runoff elections were held which decided which party should control the Senate and former President Donald J. This was the central battleground in Trump’s attempt to overthrow the presidential election.
This article will be updated.
