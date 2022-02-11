Stacy Keach Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Stacy Keach’s Net Worth and Salary?

Stacy Keach is an American actor and voiceover artist who has a net worth of $8 million. Stacy Keach is best known for playing detective Mike Hammer in various television films and series throughout the 80s and 90s. On the big screen, he has been in such films as “Fat City,” “The Ninth Configuration,” “Up in Smoke,” and “Nebraska.” Among Keach’s plethora of other credits are the films “American History X,” “Truth,” and “Gotti,” and the television series “Titus,” “Prison Break,” and “Man with a Plan.” As a narrator he has voiced the CNBC show “American Greed” since 2008.

Early Life and Education

Stacy Keach was born as Walter Stacy Keach Jr. on June 2, 1941 in Savannah, Georgia. Notably, he was born with a cleft lip, and underwent a number of operations in his childhood. Keach’s father, Stacy Sr., was a theater director, actor, and drama teacher, while his mother, Mary, was an actress. He has a younger brother named James who is also an actor. As a teen, Keach went to Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles. After graduating, he obtained two BA degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. Keach went on to earn his MFA from the Yale School of Drama in 1966; he was also a Fulbright Scholar at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Career Beginnings

In 1964, Keach made his television debut in an episode of “Channing.” He had his first big acting role in 1966, when he played the titular role in the off-Broadway antiwar satire “MacBird!” The next year, Keach appeared in another off-Broadway play called “The Niggerlovers,” and also starred in the play “We Bombed in New Haven” at the Yale Repertory Theatre. Additionally, he was in the television film “The Winter’s Tale.” In 1968, Keach played Banquo in a television adaptation of “Macbeth,” and also made his feature film debut in “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.” The following year, he made his Broadway debut playing Buffalo Bill in Arthur Kopit’s “Indians.”

Film Career

By the early 70s, Keach was regularly landing roles in films. He had a supporting part in Robert Altman’s “Brewster McCloud,” and then starred in “End of the Road,” “The Traveling Executioner,” “Doc,” “The New Centurions,” and John Huston’s “Fat City.” After appearing in a supporting role in Huston’s next film, “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” Keach starred as Martin Luther in the biographical drama “Luther.” He had further starring roles in such films as “The Gravy Train,” “Street People,” “The Killer Inside Me,” “The Squeeze,” “The Greatest Battle,” and “Gray Lady Down.” Keach closed out the 70s with roles in “Two Solitudes,” “Mountain of the Cannibal God,” and the Cheech & Chong comedy “Up in Smoke.”

Keach was in fewer films in the 80s; his credits were “The Ninth Configuration,” “The Long Riders,” “Roadgames,” “Nice Dreams,” “Butterfly,” and “That Championship Season.” Following an eight-year hiatus, he returned to the big screen in 1990 to both direct and star in “False Identity.” The same year, he appeared in “Class of 1999.” Keach was subsequently in “Milena,” “Sunset Grill,” “Raw Justice,” “Escape from L.A.,” “American History X,” and “Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return.” His credits in the early 2000s include “Icebreaker,” “Militia,” “Mercy Streets,” “When Eagles Strike,” and “The Hollow.” Following these, Keach appeared in such films as “Man with the Screaming Brain,” “Come Early Morning,” “Honeydripper,” “W.,” and “Chicago Overcoat.” In 2011, he was in “Cellmates” and “Jerusalem Countdown,” and in 2012 had a supporting role in “The Bourne Legacy.” Further supporting roles came in “Nebraska,” “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” “If I Stay,” “Truth,” “Cell,” “Gold,” and “Gotti.” Additionally, Keach lent his voice to the animated film “Planes,” as well as its sequel “Planes: Fire & Rescue.”

Television Career

On television, Keach had his first main role on the short-lived crime drama series “Caribe” in 1975. Two years later, he portrayed Barabbas in the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth.” In the 80s, Keach primarily acted in miniseries and television films. Early in the decade, he starred in the miniseries “A Rumor of War,” “The Blue and the Gray,” and “Princess Daisy.” In 1983, Keach debuted what would become his most famous role: detective Mike Hammer, a character originally created by crime author Mickey Spillane. Keach made his first appearance as Hammer in the television film “Murder Me, Murder You”; he went on to reprise the role in the television films “More Than Murder” and “Murder Takes All,” as well as on the television series “Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer,” “The New Mike Hammer,” and “Mike Hammer, Private Eye.”

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Keach has had numerous other notable television roles beyond Hammer. In 1988, he starred as the titular author in the miniseries “Hemingway,” and earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Later, in the 90s, Keach appeared in such television films as “Body Bags,” “Texas,” “Young Ivanhoe,” “Amanda & the Alien,” and “Murder in My Mind.” He had his next main role on a regular series from 2000 to 2002, when he played the father of the title character on the Fox sitcom “Titus.” From 2005 to 2007, he had a recurring role as Warden Henry Pope on the series “Prison Break.” During and after this time, Keach was in numerous television films, including “Desolation Canyon,” “Blackbeard,” “Lone Rider,” “Ring of Death,” and “The Nanny Express.” His other credits have included the shows “Lights Out,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Crowded,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Man with a Plan.”

Personal Life

In 1964, Keach married his first wife, Kathryn Baker. Following their divorce, Keach wed Marilyn Aiken in 1975; the pair divorced four years later. Next, in 1981, he married Jill Donahue, who he later divorced in 1986. That year, Keach wed his fourth wife, Polish model and actress Małgosia Tomassi. Together, the couple has a son named Shannon and a daughter named Karolina. Keach became a Polish citizen in 2015.

In 1984 Stacy was arrested at Heathrow airport in London for possession of cocaine. He subsequently served six months at a prison in Reading, Berkshire, England. While in prison Stacy formed a friendship with a priest which led to his converting to Roman Catholicism.

Real Estate

For over 25 years Stacy owned an impressive hilltop property in Malibu situated on six-acres of gated land. In 2003 he listed the home for sale in 2003 for $5.3 million. Interestingly, he ended up selling the home a year later to his brother James Keach and wife, actress Jane Seymour for $4 million. James and Jane proceeded to spend around $5 million on a series of massive renovations on the dilapidated property. James and Jane listed the home for sale a few years later for $16 million but ultimately kept the property. James and Jane divorced in 2015 and she lives there today.