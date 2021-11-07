staff and doctors continued to celebrate Diwali women died in madhyapradesh government hospital due to negligence

Bundelkhand Medical College spokesperson Dr Umesh Patel said that a nurse has been suspended in this case and show cause notice has been served to a doctor. Along with this, five interns on duty have been issued a warning and removed from the duty of the obstetrics and operation department of the hospital.

A 26-year-old woman died due to the negligence of a doctor and a nurse in the maternity department of a government hospital in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. A nurse has been suspended and a show cause notice has been issued to a doctor following the woman’s death. The hospital administration took this action on the basis of the viral video. In which the hospital staff and doctors were seen celebrating Diwali before the woman’s death and they did not even take care of the patients admitted there.

Actually this matter is of Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital. Where a 26-year-old woman died on Thursday night. It was only after this that the video of the hospital staff celebrating Diwali went viral on social media. After the video surfaced, the college administration took action against the employees who were negligent.

Spokesperson of Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Umesh Patel said on Saturday that a nurse has been suspended in this case and show cause notice has been served to a doctor. Along with this, five interns on duty have been issued a warning and removed from the duty of the obstetrics and operation department of the hospital. In the warning issued to the intern, it has been written that the incident was found to be true after watching the video footage and information received from the hospital administration.

At the same time, the husband of the deceased has also lodged a complaint at the police station. Giving information, Superintendent of Police Ravindra Mishra said that the husband of the deceased has lodged a complaint that he had given injection to his wife shortly after the delivery, after which she died. The husband of the deceased also said that his wife had given birth to a child shortly before his death. After receiving the complaint, the sample has been sent for forensic examination. However, no case has been registered so far.