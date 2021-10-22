Staff Nurse Government Jobs: NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Recruitment of Staff Nurse in UP, Total 2445 Vacancies, Get This Salary – NHM Up Recruitment 2021 Apply Now For Staff Nurse Post, Check Salary

Highlights NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Online Application Launched.

There are more than 2000 vacancies for staff nurses.

Apply by November 10.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has invited online applications for Staff Nurse Recruitment (Government Job for Staff Nurse). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UP NHM upnrhm.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is November 10, 2021.



This is a great opportunity to get a government job in UP. A total of 2445 staff nurse posts will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the notification of NHM UP Recruitment 2021 on the official website of NHM UP. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully.

Vacancy Details (NHM UP Vacancy 2021 Details)

Staff Nurse- (SNCU / KMC) – 189 posts

Staff Nurse-NBSU-320 posts

Staff Nurse-NRC-54 posts

Staff Nurse – SNCU – ​​36 posts

Staff Nurse – MHCP – 500 posts

Staff Nurse (National Program) – 384 posts

NUHM Staff Nurse / UPHC – 34 posts

NUHM Staff Nurse / UHCC – 28 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc in Nursing from any recognized institute recognized by the Nursing Council of the State or Government of India. Candidates are required to register with the UP State Nursing Council while submitting the online application. Read the detailed instructions for more details.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) will be called for interview rounds and document verification.

Age range

Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years on October 9, 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.

How much salary (pay scale)

Staff Nurse – SNCU / KMC, NBSU, NRC, SNCU and MHCP – Rs.

Staff Nurse – Rs

Staff Nurse – Rs

NUHM Staff Nurse / UPHC and UHCC – 19101 Rs

