Staff Selection Commission: 1.80 crore applications received for 21 recruitment of SSC, read full details – 1.80 crore applicants applied for 21 recruitment examinations of Staff Selection Commission.

Corona has hit students and staff the hardest. It also affected the schedule of many competitive exams. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams are also not untouched by this incident. Corona has affected every process like examination, evaluation, document verification etc. There are several stages of the test that require physical presence, which is also not taken by the corona. Let us know how many SSC exams were held in the financial year.According to statistics, the SSC (Staff Selection Commission) conducted 21 recruitment examinations in the financial year for which 1.80 crore candidates applied. The largest examinations conducted by the Commission include Constable in CAPF, Rifleman (GD) in NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles examinations. These examinations were conducted from 16th November 2021 to 15th December 2021 in which about 71.74 lakh applications were received.

In addition, the SSC announced the final results of 7 examinations and on that basis 28,068 candidates were selected in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. Apart from this 1092 candidates were recommended for appointment for selection post examination. Therefore, a total of 29,160 candidates have been recommended for appointment in the financial year 2021-22. In addition, 6.5 lakh candidates were selected for the next phase of the examination who have passed 21 intermediate stages of the examination.