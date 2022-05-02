Stage set for fashion’s biggest night



NEW YORK — Fashion’s biggest night out returns with the annual Met Gala on Monday, marking the opening of the annual costume exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman is reporting live from the red carpet.

This year’s theme is Gilded Glamour, and the stars are dripping in opulence.

The Met Gala has been called the biggest fashion event in the world, the party of the year, and hundreds of top A-listers always bring their game.

This year’s gala marks the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second of a two-part exhibition celebrating the American fashion aesthetic.

One hundred pieces of men’s and women’s fashion from the 19th to 20th centuries will be on display in the Metropolitan Museum’s American Wing.

There will be six case studies offering an in-depth look of historical garments from key moments in the development of American fashion.

“It unfolds across 13 of the American period rooms and explores the evolution of American fashion through two overarching themes. The emergence of an identifiable American style and the rise of a name designer, someone recognized for their distinct, creative vision,” curator Andrew Bolton said.

This night is the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute.

The gala is strictly invite-only with a guest list hand picked by Anna Wintour. Tickets cost about $35,000 each.

