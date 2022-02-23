Stalker of tennis star Emma Raducanu gets restraining order



A man convicted of pushing US Open tennis champion Emma Radukanu was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.

Amrit Magar, a 35-year-old former delivery driver from London, was also sentenced to 18 months in a community service order that included 200 hours of unpaid work. He will be under curfew for eight weeks and will be monitored by an electronic tag.

Magar went to the home of 19-year-old Radukanu on three separate dates late last year, hiding outside, leaving unwanted gifts and cards and stealing property from the porch, a trial was held last month. On one occasion, he decorated a tree in the front garden with Christmas lights.

He also left a bouquet of flowers with a personal note. Another time, he drew a map to show that he walked 23 miles (37 kilometers) from his home.

Magar was arrested after alerting Radukanu’s father through a doorbell camera, his shoes taken from the balcony. He was convicted at the Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Radukanu rose to fame by winning the US Open as a qualifier in September last year, one of the most unlikely sporting achievements of all time. Two months ago, he reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier.

The trial heard Magar tell police officers that he was attracted to Radukanu “because of his high-profile status after winning the US Open” and believed the shoe was a “memento”.

The order prohibits Magar from contacting Radukanu or his parents, walking within a mile of their street and attending any sports ground, stadium or training facility where he is competing or participating in practice.