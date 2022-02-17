Stamford Lifts Citywide Mask Mandate – Gadget Clock
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Most residents in Stamford won’t need to wear masks anymore.
The citywide mask mandate was lifted Wednesday.
People will still need to wear face coverings in certain facilities, however, such as municipal buildings, hospitals, schools and on public transit.
According to new state guidance, beginning March 1, masks will no longer be required for young children in Stamford day care centers.
