Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Announces Birth Of Third Son – Gadget Clock

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Stamford made a joyous announcement Wednesday.

On Twitter, Caroline Simmons shared that she gave birth to a baby boy, William Charles Linares, just after 10 a.m.

William, we can’t wait to bring you home to meet your big brothers! William Charles is named after his two great-grandfathers, William Clifford Haggerty and Charles Callahan. — Caroline Simmons (@MayorCarolineCT) January 26, 2022

The 35-year-old mayor made history in December when she became the city’s first female leader.

During her swearing in, she juggled motherhood and her mayoral duties as her toddler turned the podium into his playspace. Simmons and her husband now have three boys.