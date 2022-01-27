Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Announces Birth Of Third Son – Gadget Clock

World

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Announces Birth Of Third Son

15 hours ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Stamford made a joyous announcement Wednesday.

On Twitter, Caroline Simmons shared that she gave birth to a baby boy, William Charles Linares, just after 10 a.m.

The 35-year-old mayor made history in December when she became the city’s first female leader.

During her swearing in, she juggled motherhood and her mayoral duties as her toddler turned the podium into his playspace. Simmons and her husband now have three boys.


