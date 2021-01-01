Standard Deviation: What is Standard Deviation

A standard deviation is a figure that measures the spread of a dataset relative to its average. The deviation of each data point relative to the average is calculated as the square root of the difference of the standard deviation. If the data points go farther than average, there is more difference in the dataset. Thus, the more the data spreads, the more the standard deviation.The standard deviation measures its spread relative to the average of the dataset.

A volatile stock will have a high standard deviation, while a stable blue chip stock will generally have a low standard deviation.

– On the downside, standard deviation calculates all types of uncertainty as risk even if it is on the investor’s side – such as higher-than-average returns.

Understanding the standard deviation

Standard deviation is a statistical measure in the financial sector that, when applied to the rate of annual return on an investment, sheds light on the historical volatility of that investment. The higher the standard deviation of the securities, the greater the difference between each price and the average, which represents a larger price range. For example, volatile stocks have a high standard deviation while stable blue chip stocks have a low deviation.

Calculation of standard deviation

The standard deviation is calculated as follows:

1. The average value is calculated by adding all the data points and dividing by the number of data points.

2. The difference for each data point is calculated by subtracting the average from the value of the data point. Then each of those resulting values ​​is categorized and the result is summed. Then one less, the result is divided by the number of data points.

3. Then the result of number 2 – the square root of the difference – is used to find the standard deviation.