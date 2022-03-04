Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer, 22, died by suicide, coroner says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Stanford football star Katie Meyer has committed suicide, officials said Thursday.

Meyer, 22, was found dead Tuesday in a university dormitory. The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Corona said in a statement that there was no foul play in Mayer’s death.

The Coroner’s Office said, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented, and respected Stanford student, athlete, and Santa Clara County resident.” “Medical Examiner-Coroner Katie Meyer extends her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Stanford announced Mayer’s death earlier this week.

Katie Meyer’s parents, Gina and Steven Meyer, appeared on the “Today” show on Friday to talk about their daughter.

“The last few days have been like the worst nightmare for parents, and you won’t wake up from it. So it’s just scary,” said Gina Meyer.

Steven Meyer said his daughter faced a kind of backlash for defending her teammate and faced a punitive trial.

Stanford told “Today” that it could not comment on students’ disciplinary action.

“We’re fine, we’re struggling right now,” Gina Meyer added. “We’re struggling to figure out what happened, and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken.”

The school says it has counseling staff on site at its residence and is working with student-athletes.

“Katie was incredibly committed to everything in her world and to everyone,” Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubecker-Cole and Bernard Muir, director of athletics, said in a letter to the community.

“His friends have described him as a player on a team bigger than life in all his endeavors, from choosing an academic discipline. Bring women into the football program and into women’s sports in general.

Katie Meyer’s sister pays tribute to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘No words’

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win her third NCAA Women’s Football Championship in 2019. Katie was a shining light on the field and for many in our community.”

Mayer’s most memorable moment came in 2019, when he saved a penalty kick during the NCAA Women’s Football Championship. After the save, the mayor held a celebration for the age that was published all over social media.

Stanford and North Carolina were 0-0 both at the end of the rule and in overtime. The mayor saved Tar Hills’ first penalty attempt and saved the second when it was 4-4. Kiara Pickett scored the next kick to give Stanford a 5-4 win over North Carolina and the third title of the program.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.