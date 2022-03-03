Stanford women’s soccer star dead at 22, the school announced



Stanford women’s soccer star Katie Meyer has died, the school announced Wednesday.

Meyer, who turned 22 in January, was a senior major in international relations with a minor in history. The school reported the death on campus at a residence Tuesday but did not reveal the name until the family was notified.

There is no cause of death at this moment.

Stanford said there are counseling staff on site at his residence and they are also working with student-athletes. Mayer has an older sister and a younger sister.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything in her world and to everyone,” Susan Brubecker-Cole, Stanford Student Affairs Provost, and Bernard Muir, director of athletics, wrote in a letter to the community.

“His friends described him as a player on a team bigger than life in all his endeavors, starting with choosing an academic discipline. Bringing women into the soccer program and women’s sports in general ামূলক fiercely competitive, Katie saved two critics in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win her third NCAA Women’s Football Championship in 2019. Katie was a bright spot on the field and ours.

Meyer’s most memorable moment came back in 2019 when he saved a penalty kick during the NCAA Women’s Football Championship. After the save, the mayor held a celebration for the age that was published all over social media.

Stanford and North Carolina were 0-0 both at the end of the rule and in overtime. The first penalty attempt by Tar Hills was saved by Meyer and later saved a second when it was tied 4-4. Kiara Pickett scored the next kick to give Stanford a 5-4 win over North Carolina and the third title of the program.