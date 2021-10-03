Stanley Tucci’s passion was acting. Now, this is food.

Recovery from a tumor seems to have influenced some of those rituals. She cooked a risotto Milanese for her co-star, Colin Firth, when they worked together on the film “Supernova,” released earlier this year. In an email, Firth said it was the best he had ever had, but Tucci “was convinced it tasted terrible and was dead.”

“He just wasn’t tasting what we were,” Firth said. “One was left to imagine how disturbing it was, because most of the time he was so brave and real face-to-face.”

During his recovery, Tucci watched cooking shows, “which was weird because even the smell of food just made me want to throw up,” he said. “But I loved watching them. I just wanted to learn more, live vicariously through them. It was a way I was going to do it once again.”

The treatment had, oddly enough, a culinary benefit, he said. In his 20s, he found that he was lactose intolerant and could not digest sugar well. Those problems seem to have disappeared.

But it was clear that he still had some way to go. At the beginning of the interview at a movie theater near his home, Tucci arrived in his jacket and pulled out a rooibos tea bag to add to the water, explaining that normal tea contains too many tannins (“It makes my mouth so dry). makes it, it’s like eating chalk”).

He dreams of eating steak, pad thai, lentils, sushi when he is feeling better, and when he is not at work. By then, his CNN series had been renewed for a second season, and there was dinner to prepare. He already knew what he was going to make.

“Just some pasta, with fresh tomatoes and shrimp, a little shrimp stock, some basil, and then we can throw a salad on the side,” Tucci said, looking up at the ceiling, as if picturing the meal to come. His eyes lit up.