Star Parveena with Aamir Khan Lagaan asks for help: Star Parveena with Aamir Khan Lagaan asks him for help

Parveen, Aamir Khan’s co-star in ‘Lagaan’, played the role of Saffron. He has recently enlisted the help of a superstar at work. She wants to get a job as a casting director in the actor’s office.

According to reports, Parveena suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and is battling health-related issues. He told our colleague Itimes, ‘My family has always been helpful and I have some friends who are close to me. All I want is to be able to get financial help until my health improves. I want to work as a casting director and I have a request from the production house to give me a job.



Aamir Bhai does not know about his health

With the help of Aamir Khan, Parveena said, ‘I want to work and I have appealed to Aamir to give me a job. Aamir bhai does not know about my nature. If he only knew, he would have helped me. We all know that he has helped his co-stars of ‘Lagaan’ with Vallabh Vyas. All I want to say is give me a job in your office.

Worked as casting director

Now about moving from actor to casting director, Parveena says, ‘I have had arthritis since 2012 and my hand condition is such that I can’t work as an actor. Not long ago, when my condition improved a bit, I started working as a casting director. I want to pursue the same work and do it so that I can take care of myself.