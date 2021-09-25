Star Parveena with Aamir Khan Lagaan asks for help: Star Parveena with Aamir Khan Lagaan asks him for help
Aamir Bhai does not know about his health
With the help of Aamir Khan, Parveena said, ‘I want to work and I have appealed to Aamir to give me a job. Aamir bhai does not know about my nature. If he only knew, he would have helped me. We all know that he has helped his co-stars of ‘Lagaan’ with Vallabh Vyas. All I want to say is give me a job in your office.
Worked as casting director
Now about moving from actor to casting director, Parveena says, ‘I have had arthritis since 2012 and my hand condition is such that I can’t work as an actor. Not long ago, when my condition improved a bit, I started working as a casting director. I want to pursue the same work and do it so that I can take care of myself.
