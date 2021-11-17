Star plus Imlie Show complete 1 year celebration | ‘Imli’ serial completes a tremendous year, the team of the show celebrated!

Television oi – Varsha Rani

Touted as one of the most popular shows on ‘Star Plus’, the show ‘Imli’ has enthralled the audience with its stellar story from the beginning. Not only does the show have a great story, but its cast has also breathed life into their characters. The show has managed to completely connect with its audience and grab their attention from time to time. The show is celebrating the completion of 1 year this week.

Gashmeer Mahajani, who plays the role of journalist Aditya in the show says, “It is a huge achievement for the entire cast and crew. The journey so far has been very exciting. To continue to do well even after so many episodes and keep our show alive. It’s a tremendous feeling to see them do even better. It all comes to fruition when we get a chance to celebrate such lovely achievements. It all feels great because very few shows achieve this milestone. Our entire unit Is like a family.

Since we have a strong team it reflects in our acting on and off-screen. I would like to thank the cast, creatives, directors and the entire production team. Most importantly, the fans who love and inspire me so much to do better. It is indeed a gratifying moment for all of us.”

Sumbul Tauqeer Khan who plays the role of ‘Tamarind’ in the show says, “The journey of Tamarind has been phenomenal. Our entire team works hard to grab this opportunity. I take this opportunity to wish all the fans of the show their unconditional love. And grateful for the support.It seems like yesterday we started and today we have completed 1 year.

This journey has been full of love and hope it continues. Completing 1 year is like giving all of us a pat on the back that ‘everything we are doing is right and the hard work needs to keep going’. I look forward to seeing this show achieve even greater heights in the coming days.”

The ever-increasing popularity of the show and the audience’s love for the cast is clearly visible in its ratings. The show has remained in the top 5 list since its launch in the year 2020. Each and every artist of the show has made their place in the heart of the audience. It was watched by lakhs of people and showered their love by all, hence the show is bound to touch new heights in the days to come.

There are 2 new entries in the upcoming track of the show. Actor Fahman Khan and actress Rajshri Rani will enter as a brother and sister duo who will majorly influence Tamarind’s life.

Watch ‘Tamarind’ show every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on STAR Plus!

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 17:40 [IST]