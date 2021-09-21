Star Rookie and Veterans Steer Liberty’s Rocky Season to Playoffs

“Michaela came into camp who was probably the team’s most consistent shooter in the preseason. She was downing every shot,” Hopkins said. “Her athleticism, her explosion, her defensive versatility, and then her personality is absolutely amazing, So he really isolated himself in the camp.”

In the season opener, O’Invere scored 18 points against Indiana, in a victory with less than a second by Sabrina Ionescu’s game-winning 3-pointer. Onyenvere closed the first month of his pro career against Atlanta with a season-high 29 points.

“Coming in, I didn’t expect any of that,” Oyenvere said. “I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, because I know that if I do, I won’t play as freely as I want to.” He continued to play with pleasure and purpose, although an elbow injury on his shooting arm affected his 3-point accuracy.

Hopkins, using a nickname for Anywhereware, said, “Mike rises partly because the pressure doesn’t affect him like it affects other people.” “I don’t think she internalizes it. I don’t think it’s become such an emotional burden for her. I think it’s like, ‘Okay, cool, I got you,’ and I admire it.” . This is something that is not common. It is a rare feature.”

After starting the season 5–1, Liberty were the league’s top players, easily exceeding their win totals from the previous season’s 2–20 defeat. The team’s first season at Barclays Center looked promising mostly due to the return of Ionescu, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick from Oregon, who seriously sprained an ankle in his third WNBA game and missed the rest of his rookie season.

Ionescu led the team in promotion – “The Next Queen of NY” read the April/May cover of Slam magazine – and slowly adjusted to the challenges ahead of her, including as a 2-guard in college. After acting, the role of point guard was also included.

“It looks like the Sabes have played two games and never played in New York to be Queen of New York,” Hopkins said. “She’s done a really great job of balancing expectations that might be unrealistic for a rookie.”